Pashinyan - Putin meeting kicks off in Sochi

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin has kicked off in Sochi.

ARMENPRESS reports before that Putin-Aliyev bilateral and Putin – Pashinyan – Aliyev trilateral meetings had taken place.








