Poland donates over 200 thousand doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland donated 201,640 doses of AstraZeneka vaccine against COVID-19 to the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Health Ministry of Armenia, on November 26, Ambassador of Poland to Armenia Pavel Cheplak handed the batch of vaccine to First Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan.