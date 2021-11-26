Putin presents olive branches to Pashinyan and Aliyev as peace symbol

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. During the summarizing statement of the trilateral meeting in Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented olive branches to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Left to me, you see our gift to both the Armenian friends, and the Azerbaijani friends: olive branch, which symbolizes peace and prosperity. I hope that today's agreements will be fulfilled and will create conditions for the next steps in the normalization of relations in the South Caucasus”, Putin said.