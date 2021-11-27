COVID-19: Armenian health authorities confirm 517 new cases

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. 517 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 337,552, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said Saturday morning.

The total number of recoveries reached 314,020. (1403 in the last 24 hours).

6631 tests were administered.

26 patients died, bringing the death toll to 7485. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1438 other individuals infected with COVID-19 who died from co-morbidities, according to health authorities.

As of November 27 the number of active cases stood at 14,579.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan