Prime Minister Pashinyan participates in annual meeting of Hayastan fund’s board of trustees

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is participating in the 30th session of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, where he serves as member of the board of trustees.

The President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is also the President of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan fund, as well as the President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan are also in attendance.

The meeting began with a moment of silence in memory of fallen soldiers.

The agenda of the meeting includes the discussion of the results of a study conducted into the government’s use of the 52,703,114,113 drams which was donated by the fund from October 8, 2020 to November 1, 2020; the re-appointment of Haykak Arshamyan as executive director and other reports.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan