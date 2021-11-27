Putin briefs Security Council on Pashinyan, Aliyev talks
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin briefed members of the Security Council on the results of the talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi, the Kremlin said in a press release.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 15:28 Former SRC chief appointed Governor of Armavir
- 14:52 ECHR applies interim measures regarding 4 Armenian POWs held in Azerbaijan
- 13:55 Defense Minister vows political leadership’s support to any step required for increasing military’s combat readiness
- 12:00 Armenian science and technology potential attracts US funding agencies
- 11:57 Putin briefs Security Council on Pashinyan, Aliyev talks
- 11:19 Prime Minister Pashinyan participates in annual meeting of Hayastan fund’s board of trustees
- 11:07 COVID-19: Armenian health authorities confirm 517 new cases
- 10:51 European Stocks down - 26-11-21
- 10:50 US stocks down - 26-11-21
- 10:49 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-11-21
- 10:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 26-11-21
- 10:47 Oil Prices Down - 26-11-21
- 11.26-21:49 Putin presents olive branches to Pashinyan and Aliyev as peace symbol
- 11.26-21:45 We have shared understanding on the opening of regional infrastructures – Pashinyan
- 11.26-21:20 Putin mentions what the leaders of the three countries agreed on
- 11.26-21:05 Armenian Prime Minister, Russian President, Azerbaijani President adopt joint statement
- 11.26-20:42 Nikol Pashinyan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev make statement summarizing the trilateral meeting
- 11.26-20:28 Pashinyan - Putin meeting kicks off in Sochi
- 11.26-19:54 Poland donates over 200 thousand doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Armenia
- 11.26-19:26 Russia hopes that the meeting of "3 + 3" format is a matter of not too distant future
- 11.26-19:11 NK conflict settlement should take place in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format – Pashinyan
- 11.26-18:59 $30 million OPEC Fund loan to Ameriabank to promote sustainable energy and support small businesses in Armenia
- 11.26-18:44 Our assessment is that Azerbaijani troops have invaded Armenia’s sovereign territory - Pashinyan
- 11.26-18:34 Deputy PM Matevosyan meets with President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan
- 11.26-18:27 Vladimir Putin welcomes readiness of Pashinyan, Aliyev to meet in Brussels
15:19, 11.20.2021
Viewed 2200 times Turkey’s condition for normalizing relations with Armenia cannot be even discussed – FM Mirzoyan
14:42, 11.20.2021
Viewed 2079 times Azerbaijan confirms presence of 40 Armenian POWs, denies 100 – FM Mirzoyan
19:03, 11.22.2021
Viewed 1855 times Fire-fight takes place in the direction of Gegharkunik’s Norabak village – MoD Armenia
19:13, 11.24.2021
Viewed 1768 times Azerbaijan is trying to create tension in the Armenian-Greek relations -Ambassador speaks about Thessaloniki incident
00:00, 11.20.2021
Viewed 1471 times Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev to meet in Brussels