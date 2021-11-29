Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 November

More than 1,2 mln COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. 1 million 217 thousand 391 vaccinates against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia so far, the ministry of healthcare reports.

781,011 people received the first dose, and 436,380 – the second dose.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








