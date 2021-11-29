21 deaths, 189 new cases of COVID-19 in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. 189 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 338,120, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said Monday morning.

4172 tests were administered.

The total number of recoveries reached 316,198 (1072 in the last 24 hours).

21 patients died, bringing the death toll to 7535.

As of November 29 the number of active cases stood at 12,947.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan