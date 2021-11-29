Former Minister of Defense David Tonoyan to remain in pre-trial detention

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court approved the prosecutors’ motion on keeping former defense minister David Tonoyan in pre-trial detention for another 2 months, Tonoyan’s lawyer Sergey Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

He said Tonoyan will appeal the decision in a higher court.

Tonoyan was arrested in September 2021 on charges of embezzlement and falsifications which he allegedly committed during his tenure as minister of defense.

He denies wrongdoing.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan