Armenia plans to mandate health pass to restaurants, cultural venues starting January 1
13:54, 29 November, 2021
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian health authorities are planning to introduce a coronavirus health pass for entry to restaurants and cultural venues, the Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said at a press conference.
The regulation will require people to produce a negative PCR test or a vaccination certificate against COVID-19 upon entry to cultural venues or restaurants.
The draft decision is already in circulation and will take effect January 1, 2022 if approved.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
