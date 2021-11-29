Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 November

Russian State Duma speaker re-elected CSTO Parliamentary Assembly chairman

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin was re-elected as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) during today’s session of the Assembly, the State Duma’s press service said.

“At the proposal of Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan, Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin has been unanimously re-elected as CSTO PA Chairman”, the statement says.

 

