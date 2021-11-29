Yerevan Mayor departs for St. Petersburg on official visit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the Yerevan City Hall led by Mayor Hayk Marutyan will pay a three-day official visit to St. Petersburg, Russia, from November 29 to December 1, at the invitation of Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov, the Yerevan City Hall’s press service reports.

During the visit Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan will have a meeting with the St. Petersburg Governor.

A cooperation “roadmap” will be signed between the two cities for 2021-2025.

The delegation of the Yerevan Mayor will also visit several structures of the city economy management.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan