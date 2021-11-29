Capture the Flag Information Security Contest Takes Place With Technical Support of Ucom

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Оn November 27-28, 2021 with the technical support of Ucom “Capture the Flag” Information Security Contest, organized by the Enterprise Incubator Foundation (EIF), took place at the Microsoft Innovation Center.

Teams from the largest and well-known IT companies like «Picsart», «Krisp», «Synergy», «Webb Fontaine», «LifeTrace», «Snap LLC», «Uxtankyun» and «Armath» took part in the contest.

“White hat hackers should have many opportunities to constantly level up their skills, exchange their experience, and respond to new challenges altogether. I am glad that EIF and Microsoft Innovation Center have hosted this event with the technical support of Ucom”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

“It has already become a tradition to organize the "Capture the Flag" contest at least once a year, and this year we decided to hold the contest among the teams of employees of different IT companies. We were glad that Ucom as one of the telecom sphere leaders, expressed its readiness to be the technical partner within the framework of the CTF-2021”, mentioned Mari Barseghyan, project manager at Enterprise Incubator Foundation.

Let us note that after a two-day “hot battle” between the teams, the competition was won by the "Krisp" team with the most flags, while the "Uxtankyun" and "LifeTrace" teams took 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.

Let us add, that “Capture the Flag”(CTF) is an information security contest. During the competition, participants must find vulnerabilities, investigate viruses and other malware, find information from open sources and overcome various challenges arising in the field of cybersecurity.