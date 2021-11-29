Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 November

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-11-21

YEREVAN, 29 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 November, USD exchange rate up by 2.79 drams to 485.86 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.16 drams to 548.34 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 6.48 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.88 drams to 648.04 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 358.00 drams to 28129.86 drams. Silver price up by 1.19 drams to 369.12 drams. Platinum price down by 67.59 drams to 15277.1 drams.








