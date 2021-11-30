LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-11-21

LONDON, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 November:

The price of aluminum up by 0.90% to $2642.50, copper price up by 0.95% to $9610.00, lead price up by 2.48% to $2315.00, nickel price up by 0.37% to $20150.00, tin price up by 0.64% to $39450.00, zinc price down by 0.53% to $3200.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $63155.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.