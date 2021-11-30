Defense ministry neither denies nor confirms report on withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Ishkhanasar section

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Armenia commented on the report according to which the Azerbaijani troops pulled back from Armenia’s sovereign territory in the Ishkhanasar section.

In response to the inquiry of ARMENPRESS, the defense ministry neither confirmed nor denied the report, urging to spread information about the border situation, the movement of the Armed Forces, their positions or other actions based on the official statements of the ministry, not on the remarks of the community leaders.

