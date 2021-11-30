Fatalities reported in Azerbaijan military helicopter crash

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. A military helicopter crashed during a training flight in Azerbaijan’s eastern Khizi District, the Azeri Trend news agency reports citing the State Border Service.

An unspecified number of crew members died in the crash.

The helicopter, operated by the Azeri State Border Service, crashed Tuesday morning in the Bibiheybat aviation range, according to Trend.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan