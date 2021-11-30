Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-11-21

YEREVAN, 30 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.42 drams to 486.28 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.12 drams to 552.46 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 6.50 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.68 drams to 649.72 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 207.85 drams to 27922.01 drams. Silver price down by 5.86 drams to 363.26 drams. Platinum price down by 111.86 drams to 15165.24 drams.