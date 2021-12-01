Armenian customs officers already on duty at Goris-Kapan road

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Customs officers of the State Revenue Committee are already engaged in service on the Goris-Kapan road, the State Revenue Committee Chairman Rustam Badasyan told reporters.

“They haven’t yet started performing customs functions itself, this will happen when a relevant vehicle will cross the Armenian border and there’ll be a need for customs control. Now certain works are ongoing to ensure additional working conditions for customs officers,” Badasyan said.

Earlier in November, the Armenian authorities said that the Azerbaijani authorities have set up customs checkpoints in a part of the Goris-Kapan road.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan