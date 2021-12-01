Armenia heightens testing requirement for the unvaccinated

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian health authorities are requiring unvaccinated citizens to produce a PCR test result to their employers every 7 days instead of the currently active 14 days or else face potential termination.

Those who have contraindications against vaccination, persons who’ve recovered from COVID-19 and whose last positive test result was no more than 90 days ago, employees below the age of 18 as well as pregnant women and those who’ve had their first dose and are awaiting the second one are exempt from the requirement.

The mandate will come into force from December 1.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan