№13 kindergarten of Etchmiadzin Municipality to be renovated with assistance of Japanese Embassy in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. On December 1, 2021, the signing ceremony of the Grant Contract for “The Project for Renovation of №13 Kindergarten in Etchmiadzin Municipality” in the amount of USD 90,181 within the framework of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects was held at the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia.

The Grant Contract was signed between Mr. Fukushima Masanori, Ambassador of Japan to Armenia and Ms. Anna Soghomonyan, Director of №13 Kindergarten of Etchmiadzin Municipality.

The ceremony was further attended by Mr. Arkadi Papoyan, Head of Department for Foreign Relations and Diaspora of the Ministry and Mr. Mher Mkrtchyan, Deputy Mayor of Etchmiadzin.

The project aims to improve the learning and working environment for children and teachers of №13 Kindergarten of Etchmiadzin by renovating classrooms, sports hall, event hall, toilets, kitchen parts and balconies of two buildings of kindergarten. As a result, more than 420 people will benefit from the project.