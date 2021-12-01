Foreigners make up 1.6% of fully vaccinated people in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Foreigners comprise 1.6% among the people in Armenia who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the ministry of healthcare told Armenpress.

As of November 30, 1 million 262 thousand 961 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia. Among those the number of fully vaccinated people is 465,319.

Vaccinations are free of charge in Armenia.

