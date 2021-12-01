Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 December

Foreigners make up 1.6% of fully vaccinated people in Armenia

Foreigners make up 1.6% of fully vaccinated people in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Foreigners comprise 1.6% among the people in Armenia who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the ministry of healthcare told Armenpress.

As of November 30, 1 million 262 thousand 961 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia. Among those the number of fully vaccinated people is 465,319.

Vaccinations are free of charge in Armenia.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]