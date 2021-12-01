Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-12-21

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs Armenpress that on December 1, the following exchange rates were set by the bank.

The exchange rate of the US dollar increased by 1.70 drams, making 487.98 drams. The exchange rate of Euro increased by 0.23 Drams, making 552.69 Drams. The exchange rate of Russian ruble increased by 0.10 drams, making 6.60 drams. The exchange rate of British pound decreased by 0.12 drams, making 649.60 drams.

As for precious metals, the price of gold increased by 387.08 drams, making 28309.09 drams. The price of silver decreased by 4.53 drams and made 358.73 drams. The price of platinum decreased by 354.90 drams և made 14810.34 drams.