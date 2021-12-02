EU to provide support to Armenia to improve aviation safety performance

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. In view of the enhanced aviation relations between Armenia and the EU evidenced by the signature of the Common Aviation Area Agreement (CAAA), the European Commission will provide support to Armenia in dealing with the identified deficiencies and to improve its aviation safety performance”, the EU Delegation in Armenia said in a statement.

The EU has recently signed new assistance project “EU support on strengthening safety oversight of Civil Aviation Committee in Armenia in air operations (OPS) and continuing airworthiness (CAW) domains.”