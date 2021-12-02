Gegharkunik Governor, Russian Ambassador discuss socio-economic development in region

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Gegharkunik province Karen Sargsyan and Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin held a meeting on December 1, discussing the socio-economic development of the region, the Governor’s Office reports.

The activity of Russian companies in the province, the upcoming working visit of the Governor to Russia’s Omsk oblast, the situation and prospects of the inter-regional cooperation and the current border situation of the province were discussed during the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan