COVID-19: Prime Minister orders inquiry into differing death tolls issued by health ministry and statistical agency

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan tasked Prosecutor-General Artur Davtyan to look into the differing COVID-19 death tolls issued by the Statistical Committee and the Ministry of Healthcare and find out the reasons.

“We must find out if there’s been any foul play here,” the prime minister said at the Cabinet meeting.

“Right now there’s an impression that there is no foul play, but it would be right for the prosecution to investigate it and give clear answers. If there is foul play, we must reveal everything,” Pashinyan told Davtyan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan