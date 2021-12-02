Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects FY2021: Mkhitar Avetisyan and Japanese Ambassador sign contract

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. On December 2, 2021, the Signing Ceremony of the Grant Contracts for “The Project for Enhancing Waste Management Capacity and Promoting Recycling in Armavir City” in the amount ofUSD 82,603and “The Project for Improving Sanitary Conditions at Public School in Mets Parni village” in the amount of USD 68,059 within the framework of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects was held at the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia.

The Grant Contract for “The Project for Enhancing Waste Management Capacity and Promoting Recycling in Armavir City” was signed between Mr. FUKUSHIMA Masanori, Ambassador of Japan to Armenia and Dr. Mkhitar Avetisyan, President of "Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Development of Communities (ISSD)" NGO. The Grant Contract for “The Project for Improving Sanitary Conditions at Public School in Mets Parni village” was signed between Mr. FUKUSHIMA and Ms. Arevik Hovsepyan, President of “Country Water Partnership Scientific Ecological” NGO. The Ceremony was further attended byMr. Vache Terteryan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia, Mr. Khachatur Mkrtchyan, Acting Head of Armavir Community, Mr. Eduard Mesropyan, Director of "Jinj" LLC (Design Company).

“The Project for Enhancing Waste Management Capacity and Promoting Recycling in Armavir City” aims to improve solid waste management system in Armavir region and near villages by installing 220 waste sorting bins in the city of Armavir/villages and recycling the collected waste. The collected waste will be transformed into useful stationary, part of which will be provided to the first graders free of charge. As a result, more than 35,000 people will benefit from the Project.

“The Project for Improving Sanitary Conditions at Public School in Mets Parni village” aims to increase the level of healthcare, educating on the sanitary and hygienic rules and treated water reuse among schoolchildren in Mets Parni. The Project plans full restoration of three toilets at Mets Parni school and construction of a compact wastewater treatment plant, using the treated wastewater for garden irrigation. As a result, more than 240 people will benefit from the Project.