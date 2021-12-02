Armenian FM meets CSTO counterparts in Stockholm

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Meeting of the CSTO foreign ministers coordinated by Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan was held on December 2 on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

During the meeting the CSTO foreign ministers discussed the agenda of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

FM Mirzoyan highlighted the strengthening of the cooperation between the CSTO states within the OSCE, based on the OSCE’s comprehensive security concept and in accordance with the CSTO allied commitments.

The Armenian FM introduced his counterparts on the latest developments connected with the regional security. He emphasized the necessity of making efforts aimed at the de-escalation of the situation in the region.

As for Armenia’s chairmanship priorities in the CSTO, the minister highlighted improving the CSTO tools, including the crisis response tools.

