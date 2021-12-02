Ararat Mirzoyan holds productive meeting with the US Secretary of State in Stockholm

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a productive meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Stockholm, ARMENPRESS reports the Armenian Foreign Minister wrote on its Twitter microblog.

“A productive meeting was held with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The need for full resumption of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was stressed during the meeting”, FM Mirzoyan said during the meeting.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan paid a working visit to Stockholm on December 1-3 to participate in the 28th OSCE Ministerial Conference. The Foreign Minister will have a number of bilateral meetings within the framework of the visit. In particular, a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is possible.