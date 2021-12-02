Armenian Defense Minister, US Ambassador discuss issues related to border situation and security

YEREVAN, 2 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan on December 2 received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

Ambassador Tracy congratulated Suren Papikyan on the occasion of assuming the position and wished success in further activities.



During the meeting issues related to border situation and security were discussed. The Minister of Defense presented the present situation at the border and the approaches of the Armenian side of solving the issues.

Ambassador Tracy in her turn mentioned that the American side supports the reduction of tension and peaceful resolution of problems, emphasized the US role in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group and highlighted the continuation of processes taking place in that framework.

The interlocutors discussed also issues related to the Armenian-American cooperation in the defense sector.