Lavrov, Çavuşoğlu discuss the stabilization of the situation in the South Caucasus

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed the stabilization of the situation in the South Caucasus, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Russian MFA.

Among other issues, the Foreign Ministers discussed the coordination of efforts of the two countries in the regional issues, including for the further stabilization of the situation in South Caucasus.