LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-12-21

LONDON, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 December:

The price of aluminum down by 0.25% to $2640.00, copper price down by 0.94% to $9421.00, lead price up by 0.09% to $2290.00, nickel price down by 1.33% to $20030.00, tin price down by 0.70% to $38800.00, zinc price down by 0.37% to $3215.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price up by 1.36% to $67050.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.