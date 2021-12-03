Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 December

PM Pashinyan participates in Vano Siradeghyan’s funeral dirge

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Vano Siradeghyan's funeral dirge is taking place at the Alexander Spendiaryan National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, state, political and cultural figures, Siradeghyan's friends, relatives and citizens who sympathize with him took part in the dirge ceremony.

The funeral will take place on December 4 at 12:00 in Siradeghyan's native village of Koti.








