Armenian, Polish FMs discuss issue of repatriation of Armenian POWs, hostages and other detainees

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the OSCE Ministerial Conference, on December 2, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau․

As ARMENPRESS was informed form the press service of the MFA Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan and Zbigniew Rau discussed a number of issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral relations and expressed readiness to take practical steps to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Touching upon the issues of regional security and stability, Ararat Mirzoyan presented to his counterpart the situation created by Azerbaijan's infiltration into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and the recent aggression.

The Armenian Foreign Minister stressed the need for full restoration of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group. The interlocutors referred to the issues requiring urgent solution, especially the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees.

Ararat Mirzoyan also congratulated Poland on its forthcoming chairmanship of the OSCE and expressed confidence that Poland will take appropriate measures to ensure peace and security in the OSCE area of responsibility during its presidency.