Civil Contract Party nominates Kristine Grigoryan for the post of Human Rights Defender

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. During the regular sitting of the "Civil Contract" faction, a decision was made to nominate Kristine Grigoryan for the post of Human Rights Defender, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the party.

Arman Tatoyan's term will end on February 23, 2022, after which the parliament will elect a new ombudsman by secret ballot.








