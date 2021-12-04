COVID-19: Armenia reports 419 new cases, 25 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. 419 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 340,396, the ministry of healthcare reports.

7438 COVID-19 tests were conducted on December 4.

963 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 320,439.

The death toll has risen to 7669 (25 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 10,834.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan