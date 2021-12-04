Aleppo Governor expresses readiness to provide assistance to Armenian structures

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Syria Tigran Gevorgyan met with Governor of Aleppo Hussein Diab, the Armenian Embassy in Syria said in a statement.

The sides discussed the current socio-economic problems in the Aleppo governorate, including the problems facing the Aleppo-Armenian community and their solution ways.

Ambassador Gevorgyan informed the Governor that the 8th mission of the Armenian humanitarian demining and expert center arrived in Aleppo.

The Governor of Aleppo thanked Armenia and the Armenian people for assisting the people of Syria in the difficult period. He expressed readiness to provide necessary support to the Armenian churches, schools, cultural and sports unions and the Aleppo-Armenian community.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan