Armenia reports 95 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. 95 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 340,818, the ministry of healthcare reports.

3308 COVID-19 tests were conducted on December 5.

778 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 321,884.

The death toll has risen to 7691 (8 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 9787.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan