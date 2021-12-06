Pashinyan chairs Security Council meeting

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The Security Council of Armenia held a session chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the PM’s Office reports.

In addition to the members of the Security Council, the session was also attended by Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan, Chief of Staff at the PM’s Office Arayik Harutyunyan, Vice Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan, head of the ruling Civil Contract faction Hayk Konjoryan, chairman of the parliamentary standing committees on foreign affairs and defense/security affairs Eduard Aghajanyan and Andranik Kocharyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan