Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 December

Russia confirms first two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant

Russia confirms first two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Two people from South Africa who arrived in Russia have been diagnosed with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare informs.

According to the Federal Service, SARS-CoV-2 was present at ten passengers from South Africa. Virus versions are being clarified.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]