Karen Sarukhanyan relieved of the post of Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Sarukhanyan has been relieved of the post of the Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

Sarukhanyan had been appointed Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations on September 8, 2021.








