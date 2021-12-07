Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-12-21

YEREVAN, 7 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 December, USD exchange rate up by 1.38 drams to 492.41 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.37 drams to 555.14 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.62 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.73 drams to 652.79 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 254.15 drams to 28158.43 drams. Silver price up by 0.83 drams to 353.67 drams. Platinum price down by 84.94 drams to 14754.82 drams.