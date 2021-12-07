Putin, Biden start talks through video-conference

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States of America have started their bilateral talks through video-conference, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS.

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will discuss the situation over Ukraine, NATO enlargement to the east, strategic stability, and the agenda of bilateral relations. Regional security issues can also be discussed.

Spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Putin-Biden talk can last long. According to him, the conversation will last “as long as necessary”.