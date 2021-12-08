Armenian FM to visit France

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a two-day working visit to Paris on December 8 to take part in the joint session of the Armenian-French working group on development and expansion of economic cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

During the visit FM Mirzoyan will participate in the official opening ceremony of the Esplanade of Armenia (park) together with the Mayor of Paris.

Meetings with other partners are also scheduled.

