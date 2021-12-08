Government amends 2022 state budget draft

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The government amended the 2022 state budget draft and its deficit dropped by 6 billion 736,3 million drams, finance minister Tigran Khachatryan told lawmakers during parliamentary debates of the budget.

“The amended draft envisages 1 trillion 947,8 billion drams in revenue, spending stands at 2 trillion 184 billion drams, and the deficit is 236,2 billion drams,” he said.

The reasons for the changes include the re-calculation of the foreign currency spending, dram amounts of revenue and financing sources by the November 1 exchange rate.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan