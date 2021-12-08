Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 December

MoD Armenia denies Azerbaijan’s announcement of firing in the direction of Azerbaijani positions

MoD Armenia denies Azerbaijan’s announcement of firing in the direction of Azerbaijani positions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The statement issued by the Azerbaijani defense ministry that allegedly the Armenian Armed Forces fired in the direction of Azerbaijani military positions in the eastern direction of the border on December 8 is disinformation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Defense Ministry.

“The Armenian side has not opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani armed forces”, says the statement of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]