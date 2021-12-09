Defense Ministry denies report on arrival of Russian task force on delimitation and demarcation
16:41, 9 December, 2021
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Deputy Minister of Defense Arman Sargsyan denies media reports which claimed that a Russian military task force charged with the delimitation and demarcation issues has arrived in Armenia.
“Different groups can regularly arrive from Moscow to discuss their issues. Don’t forget that we have a Russian military base here. But no team has arrived from Moscow for the delimitation and demarcation,” he said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
