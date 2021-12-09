YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Georgia has again officially announced that it won’t take part in the 3+3 platform, the inaugural meeting of which will take place on December 10.

The Turkish foreign ministry revealed on December 9 that the venue of the meeting will be in Moscow.

The session will be held on the deputy foreign ministerial level.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on December 8 that the Armenian deputy foreign minister will take part in the session.

The 3+3 regional cooperation platform was brought forward after the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war and was supposed to include Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Iran, however Georgia repeatedly refused to participate.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan