Azerbaijani forces open intense fire at Armenian military positions in Gegharkunik section of border

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. On December 9, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again resorted to provocation, opening intense fire from various caliber firearms starting 16:25 at the Armenian military positions located in the Gegharkunik section of the border, the defense ministry of Armenia said.

The Armenian side took countermeasures. As of 17:00 the exchange of fire was continuing.

The defense ministry said it will provide regular updates about the developments.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








