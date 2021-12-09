Azerbaijani forces open intense fire at Armenian military positions in Gegharkunik section of border
17:42, 9 December, 2021
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. On December 9, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces again resorted to provocation, opening intense fire from various caliber firearms starting 16:25 at the Armenian military positions located in the Gegharkunik section of the border, the defense ministry of Armenia said.
The Armenian side took countermeasures. As of 17:00 the exchange of fire was continuing.
The defense ministry said it will provide regular updates about the developments.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version