Armenia’s Minister of Environment dismissed

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Romanos Petrosyan has been relieved from the position of Minister of Environment of Armenia.

The respective decree has been signed by the President of the Republic based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

 

